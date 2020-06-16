All apartments in Killeen
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1905 Moonlight Dr

1905 Moonlight Drive · (254) 634-3311
Location

1905 Moonlight Drive, Killeen, TX 76543

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1905 Moonlight Dr · Avail. Jul 7

$1,125

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1905 Moonlight Dr Available 07/07/20 Check Me Out! - Inviting three-bedroom home in established neighborhood. Attractive brick exterior, large covered front porch, two-car garage with convenient automatic door opener, fenced rear yard with open patio. The living room is spacious and features a true wood burning, floor to ceiling fireplace, ceiling fan, sliding door to rear patio, and a serve through from the kitchen. The galley kitchen has abundant counter space and newly refinished cabinets, stainless steel sink, glass top range, built-in oven, and side-by-side refrigerator. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and ceiling fan. The upgraded master bathroom includes a walk-in enclosed shower and vanity lighting. The minor bedrooms are serviced by a full bathroom, which has also been upgraded. Additional amenities of this home include ceramic tile flooring in all wet areas, living room, and breakfast bay, newer, plush carpet in the bedrooms, window treatments throughout, central air and heat, and more!

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE DO NOT APPLY FOR PROPERTIES BEFORE THEIR AVAILABILITY DATE.

(RLNE3998788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Moonlight Dr have any available units?
1905 Moonlight Dr has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 Moonlight Dr have?
Some of 1905 Moonlight Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 Moonlight Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Moonlight Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Moonlight Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1905 Moonlight Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1905 Moonlight Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1905 Moonlight Dr does offer parking.
Does 1905 Moonlight Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 Moonlight Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Moonlight Dr have a pool?
No, 1905 Moonlight Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Moonlight Dr have accessible units?
No, 1905 Moonlight Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Moonlight Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1905 Moonlight Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
