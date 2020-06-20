1305 N 2nd

Amenities
2 bed, 1 bath home in killeen. Cheap *SE HABLA ESPANOL* DUENO A DUENO!* - Great 2 bed, 1 bath clean and nice home. OWNER WILL FINANCE!* DUENO A DUENO!
Great 2 bed, 1 bath home. DUENO A DUENO!* WILL NOT LAST!!
PAYMENT ONLY $590.01 PER MONTH!!!
SAMPLE BUDGET:
OWNER WILL FINANCE. DUENO A DUENO!
SE HABLA ESPANOL!!
67,500!
SAMPLE BUDGET
$67,500 Sale Price
$3,000 Down**
$64,500 Balance at 10.5% for 30 years
---------
$590.01 per month (Principal and Interest)
$40 per month taxes
$30 per month insurance
$660.01 per month total payment
HABLANOS HOY!! 214-207-6263
CALL NOW!! 214- 207-6263
(RLNE5793756)