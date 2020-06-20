All apartments in Killeen
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1305 N 2nd

1305 South 2nd Street · (512) 566-8261
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1305 South 2nd Street, Killeen, TX 76541

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bed, 1 bath home in killeen. Cheap *SE HABLA ESPANOL* DUENO A DUENO!* - Great 2 bed, 1 bath clean and nice home. OWNER WILL FINANCE!* DUENO A DUENO!

Great 2 bed, 1 bath home. DUENO A DUENO!* WILL NOT LAST!!
PAYMENT ONLY $590.01 PER MONTH!!!

SAMPLE BUDGET:

OWNER WILL FINANCE. DUENO A DUENO!

SE HABLA ESPANOL!!

67,500!

SAMPLE BUDGET
$67,500 Sale Price
$3,000 Down**
$64,500 Balance at 10.5% for 30 years
---------
$590.01 per month (Principal and Interest)
$40 per month taxes
$30 per month insurance
$660.01 per month total payment

HABLANOS HOY!! 214-207-6263
CALL NOW!! 214- 207-6263

(RLNE5793756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 N 2nd have any available units?
1305 N 2nd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Killeen, TX.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
Is 1305 N 2nd currently offering any rent specials?
1305 N 2nd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 N 2nd pet-friendly?
No, 1305 N 2nd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Killeen.
Does 1305 N 2nd offer parking?
No, 1305 N 2nd does not offer parking.
Does 1305 N 2nd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 N 2nd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 N 2nd have a pool?
No, 1305 N 2nd does not have a pool.
Does 1305 N 2nd have accessible units?
No, 1305 N 2nd does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 N 2nd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 N 2nd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 N 2nd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 N 2nd does not have units with air conditioning.
