Keller, TX
910 Muirfield Road
Last updated August 4 2019 at 8:51 AM

910 Muirfield Road

910 Muirfield Road · No Longer Available
See all
See all
See all
See all
Location

910 Muirfield Road, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful one story ranch style home in Heatherwood Estates. This 4 BR, 3BA home has gorgeous finishes, Granite countertops and plenty of built in cabinet space outline this kitchen that overlooks the large living area. This energy efficient home has huge walk in closets in all the bedrooms. Large grassy backyard & detached garage with gated entry.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 Muirfield Road have any available units?
910 Muirfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 910 Muirfield Road have?
Some of 910 Muirfield Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 Muirfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
910 Muirfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 Muirfield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 910 Muirfield Road is pet friendly.
Does 910 Muirfield Road offer parking?
Yes, 910 Muirfield Road offers parking.
Does 910 Muirfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 Muirfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 Muirfield Road have a pool?
No, 910 Muirfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 910 Muirfield Road have accessible units?
No, 910 Muirfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 910 Muirfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 910 Muirfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.

