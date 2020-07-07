All apartments in Keller
Last updated January 22 2020 at 4:32 AM

420 Sioux Street

420 Sioux Street · No Longer Available
Location

420 Sioux Street, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Open floor plan with Tile and new wood plank flooring. Fresh paint throughout. Corner lot Centrally located in Keller right across the street from bike and walking path. This is a very desired area and we are sure it wont last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Sioux Street have any available units?
420 Sioux Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
Is 420 Sioux Street currently offering any rent specials?
420 Sioux Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Sioux Street pet-friendly?
No, 420 Sioux Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 420 Sioux Street offer parking?
No, 420 Sioux Street does not offer parking.
Does 420 Sioux Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Sioux Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Sioux Street have a pool?
No, 420 Sioux Street does not have a pool.
Does 420 Sioux Street have accessible units?
No, 420 Sioux Street does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Sioux Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Sioux Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Sioux Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Sioux Street does not have units with air conditioning.

