Open floor plan with Tile and new wood plank flooring. Fresh paint throughout. Corner lot Centrally located in Keller right across the street from bike and walking path. This is a very desired area and we are sure it wont last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 420 Sioux Street have any available units?
420 Sioux Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
Is 420 Sioux Street currently offering any rent specials?
420 Sioux Street is not currently offering any rent specials.