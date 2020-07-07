1224 Fowler Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill media room

This beautifully placed home is a rare opportunity to enjoy the convenience of urban lifestyle in a gorgeous park setting. This former model home with upgrades throughout includes 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths downstairs, 2 bedrooms, full bath with additional living area and media room upstairs for entertainment. Beautiful wood floors, 1929 claw foot tub in master, glass accents on staircase...this home is one to be remembered! Enjoy the walking trail out the back gate with access to award winning Keller Parkland, Keller Pointe, Moviehouse and Eatery and fabulous shopping and restaurants. This is a must see