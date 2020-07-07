All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 1224 Fowler Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
1224 Fowler Street
Last updated April 2 2020 at 9:35 AM

1224 Fowler Street

1224 Fowler Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1224 Fowler Street, Keller, TX 76248
Keller Town Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
media room
This beautifully placed home is a rare opportunity to enjoy the convenience of urban lifestyle in a gorgeous park setting. This former model home with upgrades throughout includes 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths downstairs, 2 bedrooms, full bath with additional living area and media room upstairs for entertainment. Beautiful wood floors, 1929 claw foot tub in master, glass accents on staircase...this home is one to be remembered! Enjoy the walking trail out the back gate with access to award winning Keller Parkland, Keller Pointe, Moviehouse and Eatery and fabulous shopping and restaurants. This is a must see

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 Fowler Street have any available units?
1224 Fowler Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1224 Fowler Street have?
Some of 1224 Fowler Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 Fowler Street currently offering any rent specials?
1224 Fowler Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 Fowler Street pet-friendly?
No, 1224 Fowler Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1224 Fowler Street offer parking?
No, 1224 Fowler Street does not offer parking.
Does 1224 Fowler Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1224 Fowler Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 Fowler Street have a pool?
No, 1224 Fowler Street does not have a pool.
Does 1224 Fowler Street have accessible units?
No, 1224 Fowler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 Fowler Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1224 Fowler Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District