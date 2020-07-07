1220 Fowler Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking

Gorgeous garden home in close to shopping & major roads.This home is beautifully cared for and, INCLUDES kitchen fridge, washer & dryer,barstools & large mirror. Beautiful wood floors, bedroom up with walk out balcony,gourmet kitchen with SS appliances,granite counters & gas cooktop,large island breakfast bar plus formal dining area.Game room with wet bar.Lots of outdoor living space with open brick & stone patio.Great views of greenbelt & trails. See PRIVATE REMARKS for Landlord requirements.