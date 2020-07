Calloway at Las Colinas

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance internet access tennis court accessible on-site laundry business center carport hot tub package receiving

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!



Calloway at Los Colinas Apartment Homes boasts of beautifully upgraded apartment homes situated perfectly in a premier, all-access location in picturesque Irving, TX. Here, the vibe in our apartments is designed to delight, with a top-to-bottom upgrades that includes all new-kitchens, baths, flooring, fixtures and in-home washer and dryer. Our features package has been overhauled, too, with a stunning club room and cool pool deck that pack on the wow factor.