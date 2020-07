Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly trash valet

Spacious 820 sq ft 1 bedroom apartment with a enclosed backyard - perfect for pets and kids. Large storage room along with patio, spacious Jack and Jill closet attached to the bedroom.

Rent - $1075 per month

Utilities with Valet Trash - $40 per month

Washer and Dryer connections available

Laundry unit available on the property