Last updated February 22 2020

9440 Blue Jay Way

9440 Blue Jay Way · No Longer Available
Location

9440 Blue Jay Way, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous recently updated 3BR 2.5BA in Irving with unique spacious floor plan that can give everyone privacy or bring them all together as the situation calls for. Granite counters in Kitchen and built in desk and drawers in breakfast area. Family room shares fireplace with adjacent study, which has access to small private courtyard perfect for taking a break from work. Courtyard style backyard is a great spot to gather with family or friends. Upstairs master and separate bedrooms with game room overlooking downstairs living area gives a grand, spacious feeling to the whole house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

