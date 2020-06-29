936 Elwood Road

Amenities

patio / balcony parking air conditioning oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Completely rebuilt! For those that demand comfortable living, must see. 3 bed, 2 bath home. Porcelain and marble flooring. Two full bathrooms with marble wall surround and one with Jacuzzi. Large double hung windows for outside views. New air conditioning system with triple filters for more inside clean air efficiency. Large pantry and solid kitchen cabinetry. Nice and clean appliances. Dyer vent outlet and wall plugs ready for stack up laundry equipment. Spacious parking driveway to enter and exit to two roads, Elwood and Nursery. 5 minutes from DFW Airport! Surveillance system all around. Spacious back yard. Spacious attic for plenty of storage. Schedule your showing today!