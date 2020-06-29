All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 936 Elwood Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
936 Elwood Road
Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:28 AM

936 Elwood Road

936 Elwood Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

936 Elwood Road, Irving, TX 75061
South Austin Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Completely rebuilt! For those that demand comfortable living, must see. 3 bed, 2 bath home. Porcelain and marble flooring. Two full bathrooms with marble wall surround and one with Jacuzzi. Large double hung windows for outside views. New air conditioning system with triple filters for more inside clean air efficiency. Large pantry and solid kitchen cabinetry. Nice and clean appliances. Dyer vent outlet and wall plugs ready for stack up laundry equipment. Spacious parking driveway to enter and exit to two roads, Elwood and Nursery. 5 minutes from DFW Airport! Surveillance system all around. Spacious back yard. Spacious attic for plenty of storage. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 Elwood Road have any available units?
936 Elwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 936 Elwood Road have?
Some of 936 Elwood Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 936 Elwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
936 Elwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 Elwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 936 Elwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 936 Elwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 936 Elwood Road offers parking.
Does 936 Elwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 936 Elwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 Elwood Road have a pool?
No, 936 Elwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 936 Elwood Road have accessible units?
No, 936 Elwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 936 Elwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 936 Elwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Las Colinas Heights Apartment Homes
3701 N O'Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Calloway at Las Colinas
7300 Parkridge Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Camden Valley Park
9835 Valley Ranch Pkwy W
Irving, TX 75063
Promenade at Valley Ridge
3700 Valley View Ln
Irving, TX 75062
AMLI Las Colinas
1050 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
801 LasCo
801 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Broadmoor Villas
5015 Courtside Dr
Irving, TX 75038
Alesio Urban Center
385 E Las Colinas Blvd
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas