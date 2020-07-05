9300 Ponderosa Trail

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven range stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Coming soon on the market will be available early July. Beautiful home with lots of updates and a pool. Open floor plan with stainless steel appliances including double ovens and gas stove. Granite countertops throughout in bathrooms and kitchen and wood tile floors easy maintenance. Located in valley ranch has Coppell isd schools. Rental price includes yard maintenance. Call 972-935-4431 to schedule a showing won’t last long!