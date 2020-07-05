All apartments in Irving
Location

9300 Ponderosa Trail, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Coming soon on the market will be available early July. Beautiful home with lots of updates and a pool. Open floor plan with stainless steel appliances including double ovens and gas stove. Granite countertops throughout in bathrooms and kitchen and wood tile floors easy maintenance. Located in valley ranch has Coppell isd schools. Rental price includes yard maintenance. Call 972-935-4431 to schedule a showing won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9300 Ponderosa Trail have any available units?
9300 Ponderosa Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 9300 Ponderosa Trail have?
Some of 9300 Ponderosa Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9300 Ponderosa Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9300 Ponderosa Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9300 Ponderosa Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 9300 Ponderosa Trail is pet friendly.
Does 9300 Ponderosa Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9300 Ponderosa Trail offers parking.
Does 9300 Ponderosa Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9300 Ponderosa Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9300 Ponderosa Trail have a pool?
Yes, 9300 Ponderosa Trail has a pool.
Does 9300 Ponderosa Trail have accessible units?
No, 9300 Ponderosa Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9300 Ponderosa Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9300 Ponderosa Trail has units with dishwashers.

