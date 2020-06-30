9210 Rodeo Drive

Amenities
Awesome Condo in COPPELL ISD. Centrally located in the heart of DFW. 2 Bedrooms upstairs each with a private bath and laundry upstairs. Laminate floors, granite counter tops with tile backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, New fixtures, 2 Car Garage, sitting area in the back. Within a few minutes from 635, 35, 121, George Bush Turnpike, DFW airport, shopping, multi cultural dining, shopping malls. Walking and jogging trails are just a block away. Walking distance to Elementary school, public library, parks and Irving Recreation Center. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.