Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:20 AM

9118 Bottlebrush Ln

9118 Bottlebrush Ln · No Longer Available
Location

9118 Bottlebrush Ln, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
game room
media room
Cozy, Well Maintained Valley Ranch Home in Coppell ISD! - Fabulous Valley Ranch home with Coppell ISD in a popular neighborhood. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 4 living areas including media room, game room & study. Gorgeous open floor plan w vaulted ceilings, large modern kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, huge island, workspace & spacious formal dining room. Huge Master suite w sitting area & large walk-in closet. View of the Dallas skyline from the game room balcony to watch sunrises & fireworks. This home is a must see! Lot of updates, exterior painting, newer roof and more. Located within mins of DFW Airport. Central location to Dallas, FT Worth, & Plano. Easy access to shopping, library, restaurants,AIRPORT & Freeways!

(RLNE3244560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9118 Bottlebrush Ln have any available units?
9118 Bottlebrush Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 9118 Bottlebrush Ln have?
Some of 9118 Bottlebrush Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9118 Bottlebrush Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9118 Bottlebrush Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9118 Bottlebrush Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9118 Bottlebrush Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 9118 Bottlebrush Ln offer parking?
No, 9118 Bottlebrush Ln does not offer parking.
Does 9118 Bottlebrush Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9118 Bottlebrush Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9118 Bottlebrush Ln have a pool?
No, 9118 Bottlebrush Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9118 Bottlebrush Ln have accessible units?
No, 9118 Bottlebrush Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9118 Bottlebrush Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9118 Bottlebrush Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

