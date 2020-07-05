9118 Bottlebrush Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel walk in closets game room media room

Cozy, Well Maintained Valley Ranch Home in Coppell ISD! - Fabulous Valley Ranch home with Coppell ISD in a popular neighborhood. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 4 living areas including media room, game room & study. Gorgeous open floor plan w vaulted ceilings, large modern kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, huge island, workspace & spacious formal dining room. Huge Master suite w sitting area & large walk-in closet. View of the Dallas skyline from the game room balcony to watch sunrises & fireworks. This home is a must see! Lot of updates, exterior painting, newer roof and more. Located within mins of DFW Airport. Central location to Dallas, FT Worth, & Plano. Easy access to shopping, library, restaurants,AIRPORT & Freeways!



