Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9027 Forest Hills Drive

9027 Forest Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9027 Forest Hills Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Valley Ranch Home in the exemplary Coppell ISD. This home faces east and has an open floor plan, high ceilings, large rooms, lots of height and light, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3 living areas a study, big yard and 2.5 car garage. Gourmet kitchen with a as stove top, large island, double ovens, 42 inch cabinets, corian countertops. This is a fantastic home that you must see to appreciate the value.

MOVE IN SPECIAL: Move in by March 15, 2019with a 24 month lease for reduced rental rate of $2000 for the first months rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9027 Forest Hills Drive have any available units?
9027 Forest Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 9027 Forest Hills Drive have?
Some of 9027 Forest Hills Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9027 Forest Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9027 Forest Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9027 Forest Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9027 Forest Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 9027 Forest Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9027 Forest Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 9027 Forest Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9027 Forest Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9027 Forest Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 9027 Forest Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9027 Forest Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 9027 Forest Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9027 Forest Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9027 Forest Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.

