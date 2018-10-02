9027 Forest Hills Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Valley Ranch Home in the exemplary Coppell ISD. This home faces east and has an open floor plan, high ceilings, large rooms, lots of height and light, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3 living areas a study, big yard and 2.5 car garage. Gourmet kitchen with a as stove top, large island, double ovens, 42 inch cabinets, corian countertops. This is a fantastic home that you must see to appreciate the value.



MOVE IN SPECIAL: Move in by March 15, 2019with a 24 month lease for reduced rental rate of $2000 for the first months rent