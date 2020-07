Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath lake front home is located in the highly desirable community of Lakeside Village. Master bedroom and 2nd bedroom are located on first floor while 2 beds plus full bath and game room are on

2nd floor. The home features several upgrades which inc granite in kitchen, hardwood floors in living room, fresh paint throughout, complete master bath remodel and recent carpet.