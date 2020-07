Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Home features wood floors in the Living Room, Study and Dining Areas. Open kitchen concept with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Master suite includes garden tub, separate shower and huge walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are spacious as well. Comes with washer, dryer and Refrigerator.

This low maintenance town home is located near 635, shopping, restaurants, business, entertainment and minutes from DFW Airport