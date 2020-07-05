8624 Augustine Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

An impeccable contemporary design and modern luxury awaits you at this Las Colinas town home! Beautiful Espresso hardwood floors. Masterfully designed open-concept Kitchen boasts a spectacular glass tile backslash, that shimmers in the light, fitted with high tech stainless steel GE Profile vent hood, gas cook top, and a large black granite counter top, sure to delight a gourmet chef! A modern and stylish fireplace, with prewired ceiling speakers on both floors will keep you cozy on a winter night. Large master suite has a balcony, master bath has upgraded Moen Raindrop showers with 5 heads, along with a huge walk-in closet complete with aromatic cedar wood panels and a modern closet organization system!