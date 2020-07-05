8624 Augustine Road

Amenities
An impeccable contemporary design and modern luxury awaits you at this Las Colinas town home! Beautiful Espresso hardwood floors. Masterfully designed open-concept Kitchen boasts a spectacular glass tile backslash, that shimmers in the light, fitted with high tech stainless steel GE Profile vent hood, gas cook top, and a large black granite counter top, sure to delight a gourmet chef! A modern and stylish fireplace, with prewired ceiling speakers on both floors will keep you cozy on a winter night. Large master suite has a balcony, master bath has upgraded Moen Raindrop showers with 5 heads, along with a huge walk-in closet complete with aromatic cedar wood panels and a modern closet organization system!