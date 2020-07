Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Valley Ranch rental in a gated community with amazing views of the tranquil canal and greenbelt! Rich hardwoods and stylish tiles throughout entire home - no carpet. Additional features include downstairs owners retreat, open kitchen overlooking den, plantation shutters, executive study up with built-ins, refrigerator and front yard maintenance included plus much more. Easy access to highways, DFW Airport, Las Colinas, restaurants and shopping.