8611 Ironwood Drive

in unit laundry pet friendly alarm system refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful, well maintained 3 bed, 2 bath in private gated community. Soaring ceilings in this nice open floor plan. This home includes the refrigerator and washer and dryer! HOA maintains the front yard! This property is conveniently located approx. 20 miles from both DFW and Love Field airport and also located approx. 2 miles from the elementary, middle and high school. All pets allowed. Alarm system installed.



This home is a must see (Gate code 3524).



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available Now



Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.