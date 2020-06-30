All apartments in Irving
8611 Ironwood Drive
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:51 PM

8611 Ironwood Drive

8611 Ironwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8611 Ironwood Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
alarm system
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/961728?source=marketing

Beautiful, well maintained 3 bed, 2 bath in private gated community. Soaring ceilings in this nice open floor plan. This home includes the refrigerator and washer and dryer! HOA maintains the front yard! This property is conveniently located approx. 20 miles from both DFW and Love Field airport and also located approx. 2 miles from the elementary, middle and high school. All pets allowed. Alarm system installed.

This home is a must see (Gate code 3524).

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available Now

Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8611 Ironwood Drive have any available units?
8611 Ironwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 8611 Ironwood Drive have?
Some of 8611 Ironwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and alarm system. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8611 Ironwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8611 Ironwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8611 Ironwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8611 Ironwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8611 Ironwood Drive offer parking?
No, 8611 Ironwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8611 Ironwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8611 Ironwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8611 Ironwood Drive have a pool?
No, 8611 Ironwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8611 Ironwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 8611 Ironwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8611 Ironwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8611 Ironwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

