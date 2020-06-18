8603 Calvin Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Low maintenance executive townhome with a central vacuum system just minutes from Las Colinas, Love Field, and DFW Airport. Walking distance to shopping, dining, entertainment, and park system. One of the largest corner units within the area. Home has lots of natural light, wood and tile flooring throughout common areas. Gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop, granite, stainless steel appliances, and custom backsplash. Master on first floor and half bath for guests. Upstairs has 2nd master with ensuite bath, bed, hall bath, game room and den area with balcony overlooking backyard.