All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 8603 Calvin Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
8603 Calvin Road
Last updated March 31 2020 at 11:49 PM

8603 Calvin Road

8603 Calvin Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8603 Calvin Road, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Low maintenance executive townhome with a central vacuum system just minutes from Las Colinas, Love Field, and DFW Airport. Walking distance to shopping, dining, entertainment, and park system. One of the largest corner units within the area. Home has lots of natural light, wood and tile flooring throughout common areas. Gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop, granite, stainless steel appliances, and custom backsplash. Master on first floor and half bath for guests. Upstairs has 2nd master with ensuite bath, bed, hall bath, game room and den area with balcony overlooking backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8603 Calvin Road have any available units?
8603 Calvin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 8603 Calvin Road have?
Some of 8603 Calvin Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8603 Calvin Road currently offering any rent specials?
8603 Calvin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8603 Calvin Road pet-friendly?
No, 8603 Calvin Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 8603 Calvin Road offer parking?
Yes, 8603 Calvin Road offers parking.
Does 8603 Calvin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8603 Calvin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8603 Calvin Road have a pool?
No, 8603 Calvin Road does not have a pool.
Does 8603 Calvin Road have accessible units?
No, 8603 Calvin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8603 Calvin Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8603 Calvin Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cielo Azul
1826 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75061
AMLI on Riverside
310 Gran Via
Irving, TX 75039
Lincoln Las Colinas
401 W Northwest Hwy
Irving, TX 75039
The Colony
3321 Coker St
Irving, TX 75062
Jefferson Promenade
555 Promenade Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
IMT Lakeshore Lofts
800 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Eagle Crest
4013 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Jefferson Eastshore
1100 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas