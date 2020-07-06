All apartments in Irving
Location

817 La Cima, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
range
Available 09/01/20 For Lease Las Colinas La Villita Video Tour! - Property Id: 128417

Home for lease in La Villita, Las Colinas. 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage with electric car charger. $2550 a month $3000 deposit $45 app fee per adult. Enjoy this beautiful sought after subdivision and location! Available Sept 1st. Pre leasing now! This is the only home in LaVillita in this price range better apply now! Video tour at Devore Realty Channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u1JsyozsaR4
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128417
Property Id 128417

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5890152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

