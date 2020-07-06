817 La Cima

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities parking garage

Available 09/01/20 For Lease Las Colinas La Villita Video Tour! - Property Id: 128417



Home for lease in La Villita, Las Colinas. 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage with electric car charger. $2550 a month $3000 deposit $45 app fee per adult. Enjoy this beautiful sought after subdivision and location! Available Sept 1st. Pre leasing now! This is the only home in LaVillita in this price range better apply now! Video tour at Devore Realty Channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u1JsyozsaR4

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128417

Property Id 128417



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5890152)