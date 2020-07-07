All apartments in Irving
Irving, TX
802 Beacon Hill Drive
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:25 PM

802 Beacon Hill Drive

802 Beacon Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

802 Beacon Hill Drive, Irving, TX 75061
Barton Estates

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEW PRICE...NEW AIR CONDITIONER (zoned). COMPLETELY REMODELED, Fresh designer paint inside and out. Large tiled family room. Kitchen hosts ample cabinets, Granite counter tops, open to Family Room, Drop in Range, built in microwave and a comfortable Breakfast Nook Master bedroom has walk in closet, separate Sitting Area, with tons of light and private entrance. Bedrooms 2, 3 & 4 Are all located on Second floor along with a 3rd living area, All with Separate HVAC ZONE All designer lighting and ceiling fans throughout house. All new hardware, A Beautiful Home in a Pilgrim Park. Close to Beltline, Hwy 183, Schools, Shopping and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Beacon Hill Drive have any available units?
802 Beacon Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 Beacon Hill Drive have?
Some of 802 Beacon Hill Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 Beacon Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
802 Beacon Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Beacon Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 802 Beacon Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 802 Beacon Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 802 Beacon Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 802 Beacon Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 Beacon Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Beacon Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 802 Beacon Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 802 Beacon Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 802 Beacon Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Beacon Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 Beacon Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.

