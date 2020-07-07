802 Beacon Hill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

NEW PRICE...NEW AIR CONDITIONER (zoned). COMPLETELY REMODELED, Fresh designer paint inside and out. Large tiled family room. Kitchen hosts ample cabinets, Granite counter tops, open to Family Room, Drop in Range, built in microwave and a comfortable Breakfast Nook Master bedroom has walk in closet, separate Sitting Area, with tons of light and private entrance. Bedrooms 2, 3 & 4 Are all located on Second floor along with a 3rd living area, All with Separate HVAC ZONE All designer lighting and ceiling fans throughout house. All new hardware, A Beautiful Home in a Pilgrim Park. Close to Beltline, Hwy 183, Schools, Shopping and more.