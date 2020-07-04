7902 N Macarthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities business center carport gym parking pool garage hot tub

Irving 2/2 $1570- 2 Pools, Business center - Property Id: 14117



PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.



Irving unit w/Fitness center, 2 Pools, Business center, Gated entrance, Assigned parking, Private detached garages($70/mo), W/D rental($50/mo), Carports,

W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Attached garages, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed int



This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues.

