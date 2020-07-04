All apartments in Irving
7902 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75063

7902 N Macarthur Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

7902 N Macarthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
carport
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Irving 2/2 $1570- 2 Pools, Business center - Property Id: 14117

PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.

Irving unit w/Fitness center, 2 Pools, Business center, Gated entrance, Assigned parking, Private detached garages($70/mo), W/D rental($50/mo), Carports,
W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Attached garages, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed int

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705 or **** Email, Call, or Text anytime. Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/14117
Property Id 14117

(RLNE5718529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7902 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75063 have any available units?
7902 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75063 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 7902 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75063 have?
Some of 7902 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75063's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7902 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75063 currently offering any rent specials?
7902 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75063 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7902 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75063 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7902 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75063 is pet friendly.
Does 7902 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75063 offer parking?
Yes, 7902 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75063 offers parking.
Does 7902 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75063 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7902 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75063 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7902 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75063 have a pool?
Yes, 7902 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75063 has a pool.
Does 7902 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75063 have accessible units?
No, 7902 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75063 does not have accessible units.
Does 7902 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75063 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7902 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75063 has units with dishwashers.

