Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:10 PM

7811 Liverpool Lane

7811 Liverpool Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7811 Liverpool Lane, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Las Colinas 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome on premium corner lot close to dining, shopping and only 15 minutes from DFW Airport. Wood floors through both living areas, dining, breakfast & kitchen. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop & breakfast bar open to dining & living with access to balcony. Large media - gameroom on level one with full bath. Master with jetted tub, separate shower & dual sinks. All full baths with granite vanities. Garage with epoxy floor. Community pool. Great location with ease to highways for commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7811 Liverpool Lane have any available units?
7811 Liverpool Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 7811 Liverpool Lane have?
Some of 7811 Liverpool Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7811 Liverpool Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7811 Liverpool Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7811 Liverpool Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7811 Liverpool Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 7811 Liverpool Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7811 Liverpool Lane offers parking.
Does 7811 Liverpool Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7811 Liverpool Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7811 Liverpool Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7811 Liverpool Lane has a pool.
Does 7811 Liverpool Lane have accessible units?
No, 7811 Liverpool Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7811 Liverpool Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7811 Liverpool Lane has units with dishwashers.

