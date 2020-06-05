7811 Liverpool Lane

Amenities

Las Colinas 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome on premium corner lot close to dining, shopping and only 15 minutes from DFW Airport. Wood floors through both living areas, dining, breakfast & kitchen. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop & breakfast bar open to dining & living with access to balcony. Large media - gameroom on level one with full bath. Master with jetted tub, separate shower & dual sinks. All full baths with granite vanities. Garage with epoxy floor. Community pool. Great location with ease to highways for commute.