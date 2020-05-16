All apartments in Irving
Location

7400 Sugar Maple Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Hackberry Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful Grand Home, recently updated, on a large corner lot in the sought-after guard-gated Hackberry Creek luxury Golf community. Kitchen updated with GE Profile appliances incl 5-burner gas stove and wine cooler! Kitchen counter is leathered Brazilian quartzite with a single deep undermount sink with marble backsplash. Three new 16 SEER AC units & Tankless water heater are so efficient! Open floor plan showcases a large comfortable family room with soaring ceilings and huge breakfast area. Formal living, dining, study and the master retreat are all downstairs! 2 bedrooms upstairs share a jack-n-jill bath and 3rd has its own bath, all sharing a game room. Lots of natural light - new windows just installed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7400 Sugar Maple Drive have any available units?
7400 Sugar Maple Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 7400 Sugar Maple Drive have?
Some of 7400 Sugar Maple Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7400 Sugar Maple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7400 Sugar Maple Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7400 Sugar Maple Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7400 Sugar Maple Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 7400 Sugar Maple Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7400 Sugar Maple Drive offers parking.
Does 7400 Sugar Maple Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7400 Sugar Maple Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7400 Sugar Maple Drive have a pool?
No, 7400 Sugar Maple Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7400 Sugar Maple Drive have accessible units?
No, 7400 Sugar Maple Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7400 Sugar Maple Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7400 Sugar Maple Drive has units with dishwashers.

