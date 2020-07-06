All apartments in Irving
Irving, TX
7249 Ridgepoint Drive
7249 Ridgepoint Drive

7249 Ridgepoint Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7249 Ridgepoint Drive, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
A gorgeous, well-kept home, built in 2016, located in Bridges of Las Colinas neighborhood. Coppell ISD. Conveniently located, minutes from DFW Airport Couple of miles distance to Companies, shopping and restaurants. Couple of children parks and walking trails around water creek in the community. 4 Bedrooms, 5 Full Baths, Dinning, Study, Family, Media room, Game area. The master suite in Up & downstairs and 3 bedrooms in upstairs. Open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, huge island, breakfast nook, SS appliances, & Gas cooktop. All bedrooms have walk-in closets plus shelves. Refrigerator and Washer and Dryer Included. Hardwood floors in all living areas and downstairs master bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7249 Ridgepoint Drive have any available units?
7249 Ridgepoint Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 7249 Ridgepoint Drive have?
Some of 7249 Ridgepoint Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7249 Ridgepoint Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7249 Ridgepoint Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7249 Ridgepoint Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7249 Ridgepoint Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 7249 Ridgepoint Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7249 Ridgepoint Drive offers parking.
Does 7249 Ridgepoint Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7249 Ridgepoint Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7249 Ridgepoint Drive have a pool?
No, 7249 Ridgepoint Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7249 Ridgepoint Drive have accessible units?
No, 7249 Ridgepoint Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7249 Ridgepoint Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7249 Ridgepoint Drive has units with dishwashers.

