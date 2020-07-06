7249 Ridgepoint Drive

Amenities

A gorgeous, well-kept home, built in 2016, located in Bridges of Las Colinas neighborhood. Coppell ISD. Conveniently located, minutes from DFW Airport Couple of miles distance to Companies, shopping and restaurants. Couple of children parks and walking trails around water creek in the community. 4 Bedrooms, 5 Full Baths, Dinning, Study, Family, Media room, Game area. The master suite in Up & downstairs and 3 bedrooms in upstairs. Open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, huge island, breakfast nook, SS appliances, & Gas cooktop. All bedrooms have walk-in closets plus shelves. Refrigerator and Washer and Dryer Included. Hardwood floors in all living areas and downstairs master bedroom.