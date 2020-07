Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking

Spacious two story townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath with covered carport with 2 spaces. Master bedroom features large dual walk-in closets and attached enclosed sunroom off of the master bedroom. 2nd Bedroom has walk-in closet and 3rd Bedroom has large closet. Spacious galley kitchen and living room. Each floor has its own HVAC system to for comfort and potential energy savings. Small enclosed back yard can be used for cookouts.