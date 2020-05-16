701 Cowboys Pkwy Unit: B3G-R

Amenities
Specials:Limited availability !
Details: This two bedroom two bath includes full size washer and dryer connections,open kitchen to the living area,large master walk-in closet,double vanity sinks,ceiling fans, wood-burning fireplace,french doors and a relaxing garden bath tub.Garage included.
Availability: Call or stop by today for all the details on this great two bedroom!
Signature Interior Features:
*9 ft. ceilings
*Expensive walk-in closets
*Large kitchens with mirrored backsplash and indirect lighting
*16 cubic foot frst-free refrigerators with ice maker
*Double stainless steel sink with disposal
*Multi-cycle dishwasher
*Full range oven
*Built-in wine rack and microwave oven
*Large pantry and linen cabinets
*Vaulted ceilings*
*French doors lead to private patio or balcony
*Relaxing oversized oval garden tubs
*Double vanity bath sinks*
*Snike detectors and fire sprinkler system
*Ceiling fans with overhead lighting
*Crown molding in living and dining
*Wood burning fireplace with mantle and bearth
*Full-size washer and dryer connections
*Individual hot water heaters
*Pre-wired for phonem cable and internet
*Upgrade interior packages available
Community Elements:
Elegant Clubhouse with Kitchen
Tow sparkling swimming pools with tanning decks
24 hour state of the art fully equipped fitness center
Attached direct-access garages with 11-foot clearance and remte opener
Storage space available in attached garages
Sand volleyball ciurt
Half court basketball
Tennis Courts
Walking paths
Beautifully maintained courtyards and landscaping
Business Resource Center
Curbside trash pick-up
24-hour emergency maintenance service
Dramatic views of downtown Dallas
Exemplary Coppell School District
Minutes from Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters