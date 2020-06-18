701 Canal Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

HOUSE IS FOR SALE OR FOR LEASE!!! 3 Bed-2.1 Bath home in prestigious Valley Ranch vicinity. Ideally located minutes to 635, 35, PGBT. Walking distance to prestigious Coppell Schools. One of the largest lot in the subdivision with 2 patios. Great landscaping with large trees in front and side of the home.New tiles on the kitchen floor and Brand new carpet throughout upstairs. A start-up family home encompassing Master down with other two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. Two backyards which can be combined with a motorized fenced gate for bigger yard space. Ceiling fans, solar screens, and plantation shutters assist with energy efficiency.