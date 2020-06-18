All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 701 Canal Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
701 Canal Street
Last updated March 26 2020 at 12:46 AM

701 Canal Street

701 Canal Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Valley Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

701 Canal Street, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
HOUSE IS FOR SALE OR FOR LEASE!!! 3 Bed-2.1 Bath home in prestigious Valley Ranch vicinity. Ideally located minutes to 635, 35, PGBT. Walking distance to prestigious Coppell Schools. One of the largest lot in the subdivision with 2 patios. Great landscaping with large trees in front and side of the home.New tiles on the kitchen floor and Brand new carpet throughout upstairs. A start-up family home encompassing Master down with other two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. Two backyards which can be combined with a motorized fenced gate for bigger yard space. Ceiling fans, solar screens, and plantation shutters assist with energy efficiency.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Canal Street have any available units?
701 Canal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 Canal Street have?
Some of 701 Canal Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Canal Street currently offering any rent specials?
701 Canal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Canal Street pet-friendly?
No, 701 Canal Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 701 Canal Street offer parking?
No, 701 Canal Street does not offer parking.
Does 701 Canal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Canal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Canal Street have a pool?
No, 701 Canal Street does not have a pool.
Does 701 Canal Street have accessible units?
No, 701 Canal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Canal Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Canal Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford Park
5342 Bond St
Irving, TX 75038
Summer Gate
3801 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
Residences at Northgate
4310 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Hidden Ridge Apartments
1290 Hidden Ridge Dr
Irving, TX 75038
AMLI Las Colinas
1050 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Eagle Crest
4013 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Rancho Mirage
1200 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
The Lyndon
7902 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas