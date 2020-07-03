All apartments in Irving
Location

700 Irongate Circle, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Quaint 2-story home offers 2210 sqft of living space across 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, formal dining area, huge living space, and 2-car garage! A beautiful brick elevation and mature trees create terrific drive-up appeal to this cozy home with plenty of space for entertaining! Recent updates include freshly painted cabinets & wall, new appliances, granite counters, new decking, and new roof! Huge diving pool in back yard! Fabulous location in Irving, centrally located to major highways! See private remarks for application instructions and more details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Irongate Circle have any available units?
700 Irongate Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 Irongate Circle have?
Some of 700 Irongate Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Irongate Circle currently offering any rent specials?
700 Irongate Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Irongate Circle pet-friendly?
No, 700 Irongate Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 700 Irongate Circle offer parking?
Yes, 700 Irongate Circle offers parking.
Does 700 Irongate Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Irongate Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Irongate Circle have a pool?
Yes, 700 Irongate Circle has a pool.
Does 700 Irongate Circle have accessible units?
No, 700 Irongate Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Irongate Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 Irongate Circle has units with dishwashers.

