6835 Deleon Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Exquisite Custom Home in the Las Colinas Area. Home offers vaulted Open Layout with 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, 2 Living Areas, and a flex room that can function as a private office or additional living space. Gourmet kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, extensive counter space, and pantry. Master and secondary bedrooms are on the 2nd level with a living room that is perfect for entertainment or leisure time. Low maintenance living in the perfect location with yard care and flower beds being maintained by the homeowners association, which is included in the rent. Close to shopping, highway access, restaurants, and schools.