Home
/
Irving, TX
/
6835 Deleon Street
6835 Deleon Street

6835 Deleon Street · No Longer Available
Location

6835 Deleon Street, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exquisite Custom Home in the Las Colinas Area. Home offers vaulted Open Layout with 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, 2 Living Areas, and a flex room that can function as a private office or additional living space. Gourmet kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, extensive counter space, and pantry. Master and secondary bedrooms are on the 2nd level with a living room that is perfect for entertainment or leisure time. Low maintenance living in the perfect location with yard care and flower beds being maintained by the homeowners association, which is included in the rent. Close to shopping, highway access, restaurants, and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6835 Deleon Street have any available units?
6835 Deleon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 6835 Deleon Street have?
Some of 6835 Deleon Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6835 Deleon Street currently offering any rent specials?
6835 Deleon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6835 Deleon Street pet-friendly?
No, 6835 Deleon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 6835 Deleon Street offer parking?
Yes, 6835 Deleon Street offers parking.
Does 6835 Deleon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6835 Deleon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6835 Deleon Street have a pool?
No, 6835 Deleon Street does not have a pool.
Does 6835 Deleon Street have accessible units?
No, 6835 Deleon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6835 Deleon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6835 Deleon Street has units with dishwashers.

