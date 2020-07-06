All apartments in Irving
Last updated December 8 2019 at 9:09 AM

6831 Deleon Street

6831 De Leon Street · No Longer Available
Location

6831 De Leon Street, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Talk about LOCATION! Perfect access to George Bush, 635, and 114! DFW Airport is less than 10mi away! Get anywhere in DFW in 30 min or less! This IMMACULATE EAST FACING David Weekly home is so energy efficient the avg electric bill is only $75 a mo! The BIGGEST PAYOFFS for leasing this home are that it's like NEW- just 3 years old! The GREEN features this home offers SAVES YOU MONEY! LAVILLITA ELEM is raved about by parents! Just 5 min from major SHOPPING! Very little yard maintenance! UPGRADED wood floors, kitchen counter tops, custom paint on cabinets, HUGE walk in pantry with under the stairs storage, OPEN floor plan for entertaining, nearby PARK is super close by!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6831 Deleon Street have any available units?
6831 Deleon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 6831 Deleon Street have?
Some of 6831 Deleon Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6831 Deleon Street currently offering any rent specials?
6831 Deleon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6831 Deleon Street pet-friendly?
No, 6831 Deleon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 6831 Deleon Street offer parking?
Yes, 6831 Deleon Street offers parking.
Does 6831 Deleon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6831 Deleon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6831 Deleon Street have a pool?
No, 6831 Deleon Street does not have a pool.
Does 6831 Deleon Street have accessible units?
No, 6831 Deleon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6831 Deleon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6831 Deleon Street has units with dishwashers.

