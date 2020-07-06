6831 Deleon Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Talk about LOCATION! Perfect access to George Bush, 635, and 114! DFW Airport is less than 10mi away! Get anywhere in DFW in 30 min or less! This IMMACULATE EAST FACING David Weekly home is so energy efficient the avg electric bill is only $75 a mo! The BIGGEST PAYOFFS for leasing this home are that it's like NEW- just 3 years old! The GREEN features this home offers SAVES YOU MONEY! LAVILLITA ELEM is raved about by parents! Just 5 min from major SHOPPING! Very little yard maintenance! UPGRADED wood floors, kitchen counter tops, custom paint on cabinets, HUGE walk in pantry with under the stairs storage, OPEN floor plan for entertaining, nearby PARK is super close by!