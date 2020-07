Amenities

Beautiful Mediterranean style home in a prime location! Features include 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, kitchen with gorgeous granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances, a lovely study with french door entrance, and so much more! Fresh paint throughout and brand new carpet. Easy access to parks, trails to Valley Ranch & Downtown Las Colinas, and less than 15 minutes from the DFW airport. Come see this amazing rental home before it's too late! ***NO PETS PERMITTED***