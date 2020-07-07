6661 Escena Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Breathtaking urban property in Las Colinas. Enjoy a private office with French doors & plantation shutters.

The gourmet kitchen has stainless appliances, deep pot drawers, granite counters, and a gas range that vents

outside. Listen to music thru wireless surround speakers or enjoy a glass of wine on the covered patio behind

an iron fence. Note the ceiling fans thru out. Extra features include a tankless water heater, sprinkler system,

hardwood floors, extra storage under staircase, skylight, added shelves, garage sink and much more. Do not

miss out! See today!