6661 Escena Street
6661 Escena Street

6661 Escena Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6661 Escena Boulevard, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Breathtaking urban property in Las Colinas. Enjoy a private office with French doors & plantation shutters.
The gourmet kitchen has stainless appliances, deep pot drawers, granite counters, and a gas range that vents
outside. Listen to music thru wireless surround speakers or enjoy a glass of wine on the covered patio behind
an iron fence. Note the ceiling fans thru out. Extra features include a tankless water heater, sprinkler system,
hardwood floors, extra storage under staircase, skylight, added shelves, garage sink and much more. Do not
miss out! See today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6661 Escena Street have any available units?
6661 Escena Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 6661 Escena Street have?
Some of 6661 Escena Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6661 Escena Street currently offering any rent specials?
6661 Escena Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6661 Escena Street pet-friendly?
No, 6661 Escena Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 6661 Escena Street offer parking?
Yes, 6661 Escena Street offers parking.
Does 6661 Escena Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6661 Escena Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6661 Escena Street have a pool?
No, 6661 Escena Street does not have a pool.
Does 6661 Escena Street have accessible units?
No, 6661 Escena Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6661 Escena Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6661 Escena Street has units with dishwashers.

