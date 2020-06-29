All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 6469 Naples Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
6469 Naples Drive
Last updated March 19 2020 at 3:12 AM

6469 Naples Drive

6469 Naples Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6469 Naples Drive, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully upgraded townhome in the sought after Avalon Square in Las Colinas. This spacious, open-concept home boasts hardwood floors in the entry, a designer staircase with wrought iron spindles and oak hand rail, GE stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in the kitchen and all baths, and plantation shutters on all front-facing windows. Luxurious Master Suite on the second floor with TWO walk-in closets. Oversized TWO-car garage with remote opener. Includes refrigerator, washer, and dryer! AMAZING location in the heart of Las Colinas within 2 miles of Irving Music Factory and Water Street and 7 miles from DFW Airport. Come tour this home today. It will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6469 Naples Drive have any available units?
6469 Naples Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 6469 Naples Drive have?
Some of 6469 Naples Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6469 Naples Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6469 Naples Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6469 Naples Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6469 Naples Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 6469 Naples Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6469 Naples Drive offers parking.
Does 6469 Naples Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6469 Naples Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6469 Naples Drive have a pool?
No, 6469 Naples Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6469 Naples Drive have accessible units?
No, 6469 Naples Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6469 Naples Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6469 Naples Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MacArthur Ridge Apartments
10701 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
The Palmer at Las Colinas
2940 W Royal Ln
Irving, TX 75063
The Crossings on Walnut Hill
2615 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Asher Park
3149 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Cortland Walnut Hill
3503 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Oaks Hackberry Creek
6901 State Highway 161
Irving, TX 75039
Jefferson Eastshore
1100 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
AMLI at Escena
6401 Escena Blvd
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas