6469 Naples Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully upgraded townhome in the sought after Avalon Square in Las Colinas. This spacious, open-concept home boasts hardwood floors in the entry, a designer staircase with wrought iron spindles and oak hand rail, GE stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in the kitchen and all baths, and plantation shutters on all front-facing windows. Luxurious Master Suite on the second floor with TWO walk-in closets. Oversized TWO-car garage with remote opener. Includes refrigerator, washer, and dryer! AMAZING location in the heart of Las Colinas within 2 miles of Irving Music Factory and Water Street and 7 miles from DFW Airport. Come tour this home today. It will not last long!