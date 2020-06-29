6469 Naples Drive

Amenities
Beautifully upgraded townhome in the sought after Avalon Square in Las Colinas. This spacious, open-concept home boasts hardwood floors in the entry, a designer staircase with wrought iron spindles and oak hand rail, GE stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in the kitchen and all baths, and plantation shutters on all front-facing windows. Luxurious Master Suite on the second floor with TWO walk-in closets. Oversized TWO-car garage with remote opener. Includes refrigerator, washer, and dryer! AMAZING location in the heart of Las Colinas within 2 miles of Irving Music Factory and Water Street and 7 miles from DFW Airport. Come tour this home today. It will not last long!