Amenities

garage 24hr gym pool elevator business center

Looking for someone to take over my lease. Great location in Las Colinas area. Walk to restaurants. Shopping nearby. Ten minutes to DFW Airport. Third floor unit with elevator and multi-level covered open space garage. Must move, otherwise I would never leave. Resort pool, 24 hour gym. Business center. Excellent management. I am Not looking for less than 4 month take over.