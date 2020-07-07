Rent Calculator
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
631 E Royal Lane
Last updated July 8 2019 at 8:38 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
631 E Royal Lane
631 East Royal Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
631 East Royal Lane, Irving, TX 75039
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sublease 1 BHK.
Location - Mission at La Vilita Irving
Duration - Aug 19 to Nov 19 ( 4 months) - Can be extended if needed.
Rent - $1150 per month ( +125 if garage needed)
Area - 800 sq ft
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 631 E Royal Lane have any available units?
631 E Royal Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 631 E Royal Lane currently offering any rent specials?
631 E Royal Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 E Royal Lane pet-friendly?
No, 631 E Royal Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 631 E Royal Lane offer parking?
Yes, 631 E Royal Lane offers parking.
Does 631 E Royal Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 E Royal Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 E Royal Lane have a pool?
No, 631 E Royal Lane does not have a pool.
Does 631 E Royal Lane have accessible units?
No, 631 E Royal Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 631 E Royal Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 631 E Royal Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 631 E Royal Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 631 E Royal Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
