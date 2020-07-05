All apartments in Irving
Last updated November 14 2019 at 8:40 AM

624 Rockingham Drive

624 Rockingham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

624 Rockingham Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
media room
Gorgeous 3-Story Luxury Townhome Located In A Prestigious gated Community. This Masterpiece Features: Rich Hardwood Flooring, Soaring Ceilings, Solid 8ft Doors, Crown Molding, Built-ins & Furniture-Style Cabinetry. Flexible Floor Plan With 2 Bedrooms, Full Bath, Laundry & Private Courtyard On The 1st Floor. Live & Entertain In Style On The 2nd Floor Featuring The Living & Dining Areas, Gourmet Kitchen With SS Appliances, Wine Bar, Powder Bath & Master Suite. Play or Work On The 3rd Floor With Juliet Balcony, 4th Bedroom,Office Or Game Loft & Media Room.Amazing Location just Minutes From DFW Airport,Cypress Water, Restaurants, Shopping And Major Highways.This Home Is A Must See! BRING YOUR OFFERS !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 Rockingham Drive have any available units?
624 Rockingham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 624 Rockingham Drive have?
Some of 624 Rockingham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 Rockingham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
624 Rockingham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 Rockingham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 624 Rockingham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 624 Rockingham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 624 Rockingham Drive offers parking.
Does 624 Rockingham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 Rockingham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 Rockingham Drive have a pool?
No, 624 Rockingham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 624 Rockingham Drive have accessible units?
No, 624 Rockingham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 624 Rockingham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 624 Rockingham Drive has units with dishwashers.

