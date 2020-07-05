624 Rockingham Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking media room

Gorgeous 3-Story Luxury Townhome Located In A Prestigious gated Community. This Masterpiece Features: Rich Hardwood Flooring, Soaring Ceilings, Solid 8ft Doors, Crown Molding, Built-ins & Furniture-Style Cabinetry. Flexible Floor Plan With 2 Bedrooms, Full Bath, Laundry & Private Courtyard On The 1st Floor. Live & Entertain In Style On The 2nd Floor Featuring The Living & Dining Areas, Gourmet Kitchen With SS Appliances, Wine Bar, Powder Bath & Master Suite. Play or Work On The 3rd Floor With Juliet Balcony, 4th Bedroom,Office Or Game Loft & Media Room.Amazing Location just Minutes From DFW Airport,Cypress Water, Restaurants, Shopping And Major Highways.This Home Is A Must See! BRING YOUR OFFERS !!