623 W. Union Bower Rd.

Amenities

patio / balcony pool ceiling fan sauna microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool sauna

Fantastically Fresh! 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse In Family Neighborhood! - Fantastically Fresh! 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse In Family Neighborhood! This home features NEW carpet, NEW paint and decorative lighting! Spend time cooking in the kitchen while still enjoying family time in the living area w the large pass through! Living area cooled by decorative ceiling fan. Separate utility room and Refrigerator included! Beat the TX heat in the Community pool located within walking distance. Middle school and high school also within walking distance! Irving ISD



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3534142)