Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful well cared for one story home FOR LEASE in South Irving. Landlord maintains front yard and front landscaping. Tenant to maintain backyard only. Home features new carpet, fresh paint in living and bedrooms, large bedrooms, formal dining, huge living room, lots of storage space, a refrigerator, a beautiful brick fireplace, an enclosed sunroom, and gorgeous mature trees. The rear entry garage and front circle driveway allows for extra parking when entertaining guests. HURRY!