Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5342 Bond Street

5342 Bond Street · No Longer Available
Location

5342 Bond Street, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr gym
pool
clubhouse
business center
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Situated in a perfect Las Colinas location. Oxford Park is walking distance to shopping, restaurants, golf, and entertainment. This is your home to live, work, and play. We provide one, two, and three bedroom garden style apartment homes, situated on 15 acres of beautiful landscaping. Each floor plan is spacious and unique. You will be sure to find something you will love within your budget! Interiors include 9' ceilings, insulated glass windows, fully loaded kitchens, and so much more! Enjoy top of the line amenities, including an elegant pool, 24-hour fitness center, comfortable clubhouse with a business center, and much more. Bring your furry friend along, as we are a pet-friendly community. Make sure to check out our photo gallery to see everything Oxford Park has to offer. Come take a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5342 Bond Street have any available units?
5342 Bond Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 5342 Bond Street have?
Some of 5342 Bond Street's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5342 Bond Street currently offering any rent specials?
5342 Bond Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5342 Bond Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5342 Bond Street is pet friendly.
Does 5342 Bond Street offer parking?
No, 5342 Bond Street does not offer parking.
Does 5342 Bond Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5342 Bond Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5342 Bond Street have a pool?
Yes, 5342 Bond Street has a pool.
Does 5342 Bond Street have accessible units?
No, 5342 Bond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5342 Bond Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5342 Bond Street does not have units with dishwashers.

