5342 Bond Street

Situated in a perfect Las Colinas location. Oxford Park is walking distance to shopping, restaurants, golf, and entertainment. This is your home to live, work, and play. We provide one, two, and three bedroom garden style apartment homes, situated on 15 acres of beautiful landscaping. Each floor plan is spacious and unique. You will be sure to find something you will love within your budget! Interiors include 9' ceilings, insulated glass windows, fully loaded kitchens, and so much more! Enjoy top of the line amenities, including an elegant pool, 24-hour fitness center, comfortable clubhouse with a business center, and much more. Bring your furry friend along, as we are a pet-friendly community. Make sure to check out our photo gallery to see everything Oxford Park has to offer. Come take a tour today!