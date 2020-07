Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Forward questions to owner LA, Selene McClure8176374642. North Irving, top rated Coppell ISD. 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home with 2 car garage. Loft is an additional 'other room' upstairs. Vaulted ceilings, large family rm, updated bathrooms and fixtures. Great size fenced backyard, wood deck, built in bench seating, and nice shade trees. Master down with walk in closet. V. good credit only. *FRIDGE can be provided if needed* AVAILABLE for move in from December 3rd 2019