Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

500 Ginkgo Circle

Location

500 Ginkgo Circle, Irving, TX 75063
Hackberry Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This spacious CUSTOM home is located in prestigious Hackberry Creek, a guard gated community 10 minutes from DFW Airport. Owner has just completed updates, including installation of wood floors throughout (no carpet) Upon entry, a Grand curved staircase and soaring ceilings greet you. The light filled updated kitchen has two pantries, updated island, bay window and overlooks the back yard. Downstairs study leads up to the master bedroom via the house’s 2nd staircase. Three other bedrooms are up. Large game room with built-ins offer an open space for many uses. Apply online

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Ginkgo Circle have any available units?
500 Ginkgo Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 Ginkgo Circle have?
Some of 500 Ginkgo Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Ginkgo Circle currently offering any rent specials?
500 Ginkgo Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Ginkgo Circle pet-friendly?
No, 500 Ginkgo Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 500 Ginkgo Circle offer parking?
Yes, 500 Ginkgo Circle offers parking.
Does 500 Ginkgo Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Ginkgo Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Ginkgo Circle have a pool?
No, 500 Ginkgo Circle does not have a pool.
Does 500 Ginkgo Circle have accessible units?
No, 500 Ginkgo Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Ginkgo Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Ginkgo Circle has units with dishwashers.

