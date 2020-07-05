500 Ginkgo Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

This spacious CUSTOM home is located in prestigious Hackberry Creek, a guard gated community 10 minutes from DFW Airport. Owner has just completed updates, including installation of wood floors throughout (no carpet) Upon entry, a Grand curved staircase and soaring ceilings greet you. The light filled updated kitchen has two pantries, updated island, bay window and overlooks the back yard. Downstairs study leads up to the master bedroom via the house’s 2nd staircase. Three other bedrooms are up. Large game room with built-ins offer an open space for many uses. Apply online