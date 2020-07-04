4854 Cloudcroft Lane

Amenities
Beautifully upgraded, newer construction home in the gated Vue community next to the TPC Four Seasons course in Las Colinas. The oversized, wide lot allows for a spacious outdoor patio & low-maintenance turf play area for children or pets. 3 bedrooms + a study that could be a 4th bedroom, 2 add'l living areas & large 2-car attached garage. Enjoy soaring ceilings, abundant natural light, hardwood flooring, plantation shutters, built-in sound speakers, upgraded lighting fixtures, stainless appliances, granite countertops & marble kitchen backsplash. Fabulous master suite with a vaulted ceiling, custom closet, soaking tub, dual sinks & sep. shower. Convenient location close to shopping, dining, 114 & the FS Club!