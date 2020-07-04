All apartments in Irving
4854 Cloudcroft Lane
4854 Cloudcroft Lane

Location

4854 Cloudcroft Lane, Irving, TX 75038

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully upgraded, newer construction home in the gated Vue community next to the TPC Four Seasons course in Las Colinas. The oversized, wide lot allows for a spacious outdoor patio & low-maintenance turf play area for children or pets. 3 bedrooms + a study that could be a 4th bedroom, 2 add'l living areas & large 2-car attached garage. Enjoy soaring ceilings, abundant natural light, hardwood flooring, plantation shutters, built-in sound speakers, upgraded lighting fixtures, stainless appliances, granite countertops & marble kitchen backsplash. Fabulous master suite with a vaulted ceiling, custom closet, soaking tub, dual sinks & sep. shower. Convenient location close to shopping, dining, 114 & the FS Club!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4854 Cloudcroft Lane have any available units?
4854 Cloudcroft Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4854 Cloudcroft Lane have?
Some of 4854 Cloudcroft Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4854 Cloudcroft Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4854 Cloudcroft Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4854 Cloudcroft Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4854 Cloudcroft Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4854 Cloudcroft Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4854 Cloudcroft Lane offers parking.
Does 4854 Cloudcroft Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4854 Cloudcroft Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4854 Cloudcroft Lane have a pool?
No, 4854 Cloudcroft Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4854 Cloudcroft Lane have accessible units?
No, 4854 Cloudcroft Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4854 Cloudcroft Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4854 Cloudcroft Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
