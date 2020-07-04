All apartments in Irving
4571 N O Connor Road
Last updated September 3 2019 at 2:22 AM

4571 N O Connor Road

4571 N O Connor Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4571 N O Connor Rd, Irving, TX 75062
Quail Run Condominiums

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
A must see! Fabulous location - easy access to DFW, Love Field, Toyota Music Factory, Irving Convention Center, restaurants & shopping. This updated condo with new paint, wood floors & ceramic tile provides 24-hour guarded entry and is situated near the main pool, hot tub, exercise facility & clubhouse. Galley kitchen features granite countertops & new appliances and opens to dining and living. Private patio overlooking waterway and landscaped green space is an added bonus - great for relaxing or entertaining. Spacious bedroom with lots of closet space (with extra private storage off patio). Tenant responsible for electric only. Covered parking space. Renters insurance is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

