4571 N O Connor Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub

A must see! Fabulous location - easy access to DFW, Love Field, Toyota Music Factory, Irving Convention Center, restaurants & shopping. This updated condo with new paint, wood floors & ceramic tile provides 24-hour guarded entry and is situated near the main pool, hot tub, exercise facility & clubhouse. Galley kitchen features granite countertops & new appliances and opens to dining and living. Private patio overlooking waterway and landscaped green space is an added bonus - great for relaxing or entertaining. Spacious bedroom with lots of closet space (with extra private storage off patio). Tenant responsible for electric only. Covered parking space. Renters insurance is required.