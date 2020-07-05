All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 4507 N O Connor Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
4507 N O Connor Road
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:48 AM

4507 N O Connor Road

4507 N O Connor Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4507 N O Connor Rd, Irving, TX 75062
Quail Run Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Desirable Las Colinas Condo. The community is across from Four Seasons Resort & Country Club. Accessible to shopping, freeways, etc. Very spacious- 1st floor unit, move in ready with all ceramic tile flooring, tile counter tops. Nice patio off the master bedroom and living area with view of the waterfalls and walking area. White appliances including washer, dryer, & refrigerator. 24 Hour 7 days a week Guarded-Gated entrance, with pool, workout facility & covered parking. Absolutely NO PETS Allowed. A Must See !!! - Offered by PMI of Greater DFW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4507 N O Connor Road have any available units?
4507 N O Connor Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4507 N O Connor Road have?
Some of 4507 N O Connor Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4507 N O Connor Road currently offering any rent specials?
4507 N O Connor Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4507 N O Connor Road pet-friendly?
No, 4507 N O Connor Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 4507 N O Connor Road offer parking?
Yes, 4507 N O Connor Road offers parking.
Does 4507 N O Connor Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4507 N O Connor Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4507 N O Connor Road have a pool?
Yes, 4507 N O Connor Road has a pool.
Does 4507 N O Connor Road have accessible units?
No, 4507 N O Connor Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4507 N O Connor Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4507 N O Connor Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MacArthur Ridge Apartments
10701 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Gables Water Street
5270 N O'Connor Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Las Colinas Heights Apartment Homes
3701 N O'Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Camden Valley Park
9835 Valley Ranch Pkwy W
Irving, TX 75063
The Colony
3321 Coker St
Irving, TX 75062
Lakeside Urban Center
850 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Rancho Mirage
1200 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
The Cayman Las Colinas
1071 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas