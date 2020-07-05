4507 N O Connor Road

Amenities

Desirable Las Colinas Condo. The community is across from Four Seasons Resort & Country Club. Accessible to shopping, freeways, etc. Very spacious- 1st floor unit, move in ready with all ceramic tile flooring, tile counter tops. Nice patio off the master bedroom and living area with view of the waterfalls and walking area. White appliances including washer, dryer, & refrigerator. 24 Hour 7 days a week Guarded-Gated entrance, with pool, workout facility & covered parking. Absolutely NO PETS Allowed. A Must See !!! - Offered by PMI of Greater DFW