All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 4321 Castle Rock Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
4321 Castle Rock Court
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

4321 Castle Rock Court

4321 Castle Rock Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4321 Castle Rock Court, Irving, TX 75038

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. WOW....Amazing home located in the prestigious gated community of Fairway Vista in Las Colinas, adjacent to the Four Seasons Resort. Well maintained with hardwood floors in the downstairs living area and kitchen, custom master bath closet. Spacious bedrooms, all with walk in closets. Granite Counters with stainless steel appliances. Relaxing back yard views. Private study or office upstairs with built in cabinetry. Kitchen Refrigerator and clothes Washer Dryer Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4321 Castle Rock Court have any available units?
4321 Castle Rock Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4321 Castle Rock Court have?
Some of 4321 Castle Rock Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4321 Castle Rock Court currently offering any rent specials?
4321 Castle Rock Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4321 Castle Rock Court pet-friendly?
No, 4321 Castle Rock Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 4321 Castle Rock Court offer parking?
Yes, 4321 Castle Rock Court offers parking.
Does 4321 Castle Rock Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4321 Castle Rock Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4321 Castle Rock Court have a pool?
No, 4321 Castle Rock Court does not have a pool.
Does 4321 Castle Rock Court have accessible units?
No, 4321 Castle Rock Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4321 Castle Rock Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4321 Castle Rock Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Remington Hills at Las Colinas
1201 Meadow Creek Dr
Irving, TX 75038
Crest at Las Colinas
871 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Residences at Northgate
4310 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
The Carolyn
900 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
Estrada Oaks
2115 Estrada Pkwy
Irving, TX 75061
Olympus Las Colinas
692 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Colinas Pointe
4300 Rainier St
Irving, TX 75062
Casa Valley Apartments
500 Santa Fe Trl
Irving, TX 75063

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas