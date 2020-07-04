4321 Castle Rock Court

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. WOW....Amazing home located in the prestigious gated community of Fairway Vista in Las Colinas, adjacent to the Four Seasons Resort. Well maintained with hardwood floors in the downstairs living area and kitchen, custom master bath closet. Spacious bedrooms, all with walk in closets. Granite Counters with stainless steel appliances. Relaxing back yard views. Private study or office upstairs with built in cabinetry. Kitchen Refrigerator and clothes Washer Dryer Included