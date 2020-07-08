All apartments in Irving
423 Palacio Street
423 Palacio Street

423 Palacio Street · No Longer Available
Location

423 Palacio Street, Irving, TX 75039

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 sty open flr plan with 4 large bedrms, 2.5 baths, eat in kitchen, large formal dining! Hardwd floors on the first floor, decorative lighting. Stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, large island, plenty of room for seating! Master bedrm on first floor for added privacy and a beautiful on suite bathrm, jetted tub, large separate shower, beautiful cabinetry, lovely ceramic tiled bath with large walk in closet. Upstairs features a second living area perfect for teens or play room for the little ones. Home is available for lease from May 11th. Pets are welcome ($450 refundable per pet). This home is vacant and it will be self-show. Apply at VPRealtyServices.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 Palacio Street have any available units?
423 Palacio Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 423 Palacio Street have?
Some of 423 Palacio Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 Palacio Street currently offering any rent specials?
423 Palacio Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 Palacio Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 423 Palacio Street is pet friendly.
Does 423 Palacio Street offer parking?
Yes, 423 Palacio Street offers parking.
Does 423 Palacio Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 Palacio Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 Palacio Street have a pool?
No, 423 Palacio Street does not have a pool.
Does 423 Palacio Street have accessible units?
No, 423 Palacio Street does not have accessible units.
Does 423 Palacio Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 Palacio Street has units with dishwashers.

