Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Located on a cul-de-sac, this home features 3 large large bedrooms and 2 baths. The master bedroom features 2 extra large walk-in closets. Stainless Steel appliances in the kitchen. Home is close to major highways and has great access to the airport and major employers in Irving, Las Colinas area. Homes rarely come on the market in this neighborhood, take a step and call it home.