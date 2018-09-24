4140 Buckner Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

2017 Build in Irving! Parkside community with Coppell ISD schools! 5bed 4bath. Interior features Office and Dining room upon entry way. Hardwood floors through out downstairs. Large living area with fireplace. Granite Counter tops and stainless steal appliances with FRIDGE INCLUDED! Large master down, with separate shower and tub, walk in closets. 2nd bedroom downstairs with full bathroom. 3 Spacious bedrooms up with 2 additional full baths. 2nd Living room upstairs, with separate Media Room area. 3 CAR GARAGE. YARD CARE, SECURITY SYSTEM included!