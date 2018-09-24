All apartments in Irving
4140 Buckner Avenue

4140 Buckner Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4140 Buckner Avenue, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
2017 Build in Irving! Parkside community with Coppell ISD schools! 5bed 4bath. Interior features Office and Dining room upon entry way. Hardwood floors through out downstairs. Large living area with fireplace. Granite Counter tops and stainless steal appliances with FRIDGE INCLUDED! Large master down, with separate shower and tub, walk in closets. 2nd bedroom downstairs with full bathroom. 3 Spacious bedrooms up with 2 additional full baths. 2nd Living room upstairs, with separate Media Room area. 3 CAR GARAGE. YARD CARE, SECURITY SYSTEM included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4140 Buckner Avenue have any available units?
4140 Buckner Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4140 Buckner Avenue have?
Some of 4140 Buckner Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4140 Buckner Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4140 Buckner Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4140 Buckner Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4140 Buckner Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 4140 Buckner Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4140 Buckner Avenue offers parking.
Does 4140 Buckner Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4140 Buckner Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4140 Buckner Avenue have a pool?
No, 4140 Buckner Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4140 Buckner Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4140 Buckner Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4140 Buckner Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4140 Buckner Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

